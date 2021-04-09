Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.28 Million Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255,918 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 58,053 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 64,303 shares during the period.

NYSE DRH opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

