Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.42 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 473.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 64,744 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.59.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.