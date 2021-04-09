Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.44 Million Position in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 44,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 1,436.1% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 62,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 58,880 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEO opened at $121.76 on Friday. CNOOC Limited has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $131.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.09 and its 200 day moving average is $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10.

CEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CNOOC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

