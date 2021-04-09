Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of RPT Realty worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 78.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

RPT Realty stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $956.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. Analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

