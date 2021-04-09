Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.15 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000.

FXI stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

