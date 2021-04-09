Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.16 Million in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Atlas Air Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $16,016,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $13,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 445.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 176,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 132,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $6,268,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AAWW. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

AAWW opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,963 shares of company stock worth $8,703,891 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

