Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.24 Million in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of PetIQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

Get PetIQ alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,582,235 shares of company stock valued at $55,733,506 in the last three months. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million. Analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.