Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.31 Million in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Codexis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,953,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Codexis by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Codexis by 721.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Codexis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $761,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.