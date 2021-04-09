Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.36 Million in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 158,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Retail Properties of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPAI opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPAI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

