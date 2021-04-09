Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.40 Million in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of LendingClub as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 142.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 325,841 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 2,503.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 296,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 285,401 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 13,365.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 573,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LC opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $30,005.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,220.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,981 shares of company stock worth $290,011 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

