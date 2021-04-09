Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,875 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $13,376,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,779,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after acquiring an additional 737,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

NRZ opened at $11.01 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

