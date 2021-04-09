Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Century Communities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 30.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CCS opened at $63.86 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $67.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.94.
In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
