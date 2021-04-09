Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Century Communities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 30.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCS opened at $63.86 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $67.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

