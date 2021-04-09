Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,028,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $54.60 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.11 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

