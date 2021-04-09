Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

ORI stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,102 shares of company stock worth $41,894. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

