Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Cardiovascular Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 100.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

CSII stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

