Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 470,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.47% of Anworth Mortgage Asset as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANH opened at $2.98 on Friday. Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 72.98 and a current ratio of 72.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $295.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

