Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.27% of CatchMark Timber Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after buying an additional 497,846 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTT opened at $10.45 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $509.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTT. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

