Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $108,942,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,841,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,936,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,922,000.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $146.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $166.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.86.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

