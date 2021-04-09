Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 168,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Enel Américas by 2,927.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Enel Américas by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 455.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 1,396,836 shares during the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENIA opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

