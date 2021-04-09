Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Ranpak as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ranpak by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

