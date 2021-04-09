Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Trillium Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,600 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,618,000. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 68,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,366,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Several analysts recently commented on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $30,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,050 shares of company stock valued at $487,543.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.