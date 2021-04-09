Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after buying an additional 2,020,873 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $8,628,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 32,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

VG opened at $12.41 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.04, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $128,485,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

