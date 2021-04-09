Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 18,052 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 37,608.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 62,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 99,086 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $12,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,525 shares of company stock worth $11,383,090. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $98.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 126.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.20.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.