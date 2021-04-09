Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 6,010 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,234 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 328.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.