Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 6,075 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,752,490.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -865.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFX. Barclays lowered Colfax from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.