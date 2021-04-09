Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of The E.W. Scripps as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,786 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 27,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $560,298.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,799 shares of company stock worth $3,838,522 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.94. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

