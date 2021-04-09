Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Cornerstone Building Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNR. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,175,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 889,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,131,000 after purchasing an additional 381,685 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $602,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,385,475 shares of company stock worth $58,881,833. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNR opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.