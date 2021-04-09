Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of M/I Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,638,000 after purchasing an additional 175,312 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,110,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,191,000 after purchasing an additional 25,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 37,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $943,645.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

