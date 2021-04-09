Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,716,000 after purchasing an additional 332,516 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,029,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,256,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,013,682.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $73,036.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,205,646 shares of company stock worth $87,906,111 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $73.63 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.