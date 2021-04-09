Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,337 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.