Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 24,300 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 395,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

