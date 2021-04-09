Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,058 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $58.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

