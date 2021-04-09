Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 18,362 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,362 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,820 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,129,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,788 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

