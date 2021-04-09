Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 245,289 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 245,289 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

BEN stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

