Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 261,082 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 261,082 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YNDX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $460,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,212 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at $40,287,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,364,000 after purchasing an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Yandex by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,775,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,549,000 after acquiring an additional 331,167 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.47, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

