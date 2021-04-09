Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 4,493 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $397.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.50. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

