Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 58,239 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,239 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $938,000. Castellan Group LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,547,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $154.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.67 and a 200-day moving average of $146.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $101.32 and a one year high of $159.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

