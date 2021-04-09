Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $1.39 Million Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

ENV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $74.31 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -571.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

