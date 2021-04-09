Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $1.43 Million Position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of HMS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in HMS by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in HMS by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in HMS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

HMSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. CJS Securities cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of HMSY opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

