Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of American National Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 1,222.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average of $88.63. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $116.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

