Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 739,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.62% of Chico’s FAS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 824,305 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of CHS opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

