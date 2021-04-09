Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.19% of Ducommun as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCO. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ducommun by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 44,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE DCO opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $757.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

