Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Health Catalyst at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $84,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,732 shares of company stock worth $3,580,494. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCAT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

