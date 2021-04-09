Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of MYR Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYRG. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $691,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,804.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

MYR Group stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

