Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$147.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNR shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday.

TSE CNR traded up C$0.34 on Friday, reaching C$146.34. The stock had a trading volume of 515,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$106.51 and a 12-month high of C$149.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$143.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$140.89. The stock has a market cap of C$104.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.28.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.22, for a total value of C$14,074,413.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,535,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,287,225,010.65. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total value of C$647,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,020,572.01. Insiders sold 748,934 shares of company stock valued at $107,008,231 in the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

