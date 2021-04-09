Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $516.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $510.00 to $516.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.36.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $373.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,371. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $211.43 and a 1-year high of $390.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,447,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,899 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.