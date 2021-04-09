Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,183 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,380 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 172,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 19.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,781 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 46,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

