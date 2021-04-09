Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Down 4.4%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.52 and last traded at $42.83. 8,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,246,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSIQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $349,529,000 after buying an additional 3,000,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,213,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,381,000 after buying an additional 295,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after buying an additional 273,422 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

