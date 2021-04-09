Canandaigua National Corp Acquires Shares of 3,082 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $554.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $363.03 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $526.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

