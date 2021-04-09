Canandaigua National Corp Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,810.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.